Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Biden delivers his final foreign policy speech

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room about the jobs report and the state of the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S., Jan. 10, 2025. 
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

President Joe Biden is delivering an address aimed at highlighting his foreign policy achievements in office.

The Democratic president's speech at the State Department in Washington is billed as a victory lap on "the work of his Administration to strengthen America and lead the world," the White House said.

It comes one week before Biden hands power to his Republican successor, President-elect Donald Trump, who has relentlessly denounced Biden's record on foreign affairs. Trump has been especially critical of Biden's handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and of Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.

Biden spoke Sunday with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about changes resulting from a ceasefire deal in Lebanon and the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, the White House said. Biden also "stressed the immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza" and return of Israeli hostages there, according to the White House.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, previewing Biden's speech, told reporters that despite having "a lot thrown at us," the president will declare that "America is winning that contest for the future."

Money Report

news 2 mins ago

‘Challengers' screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes used to walk dogs and tutor in NYC to pay the bills: ‘Nobody really gets to live as a playwright'

news 33 mins ago

Microsoft CEO Nadella forms new AI group to build and run apps for customers

Later Monday, Biden is scheduled to convene his top officials at the White House for a briefing on the federal response to the ongoing wildfires devastating areas of Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to attend the briefing.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us