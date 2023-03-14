Watch Live: Biden Announces New Plans to Curb Gun Violence, Months After Lunar New Year Mass Shooting

President Joe Biden will speak in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year celebration in January.

Biden is expected to announce a new executive order combating gun violence.

The order includes increasing the use of background checks for gun purchasers and promoting safe storage of firearms.

The order will also call for working with law enforcement to ensure the bipartisan gun control law passed last year after shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, is being put to full use.

The order will ask the U.S. Attorney General's office to take whatever regulatory actions are available to get the U.S. as close to implementing universal background checks as possible without congressional approval.

The president's power to enact change is limited without Congress passing new gun laws. Though the 2022 gun law was the first major legislation on the issue passed in nearly 30 years, Biden said when signing it that it did not go as far as he'd like. It expanded gun purchase background checks on people ages 18 to 21, outlined incentives for states to pass red flag laws allowing individuals to petition courts to remove weapons from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others, and closed the so-called "boyfriend loophole," preventing domestic abusers from owning guns.

But the White House says the number of mass shootings in 2023 alone shows it did not go far enough. On Jan. 21, a gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration, marking the deadliest shooting in Los Angeles County's history. The gunman then drove to a second dance studio, where he was disarmed.

There have been at least 110 mass shootings in the United States in the two and a half months of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. More than 8,300 Americans have died due to gun violence since the beginning of the year alone, the organization's data says.