Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and tariffs

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference, following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11:25 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Friday to the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference in Arlington, Virginia.

The central bank leader's appearance, including prepared remarks and a Q-and-A session after, comes at a time of heightened market uncertainty regarding President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs against U.S. trading partners.

In March, the Fed voted to hold its benchmark interest rate steady while noting the issues over trade policy. Other Fed officials in recent days have expressed support for staying in a holding pattern until policy issues become clearer, though markets are pricing in four or five cuts this year.

Read more:
Federal Reserve is unlikely to rescue markets and economy from tariff turmoil anytime soon
Trump's tariff gambit will raise the stakes for an economy already looking fragile
JPMorgan raises recession odds for this year to 60%

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us