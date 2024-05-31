Money Report

Watch: Donald Trump press conference day after guilty verdict in hush money case

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference in New York on Friday, a day after a state court jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels by his ex-personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

Trump, who will speak at Trump Tower, is due to be sentenced July 11 in Manhattan Supreme Court, days before the Republican National Convention will formally confirm him as the party's presidential nominee. Trump will face President Joe Biden in November in a rematch of their 2020 election contest.

