Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch BlackRock CEO Larry Fink speak live after deal to purchase Panama ports

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO speaks on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC 

[The stream is slated to start at 2:20 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is scheduled to speak Monday at S&P Global's CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

BlackRock agreed earlier this month to purchase a 90% stake in the Panama Ports Company, which operates the ports of Balboa and Cristobal in the Central American nation. BlackRock is buying the majority stake from Hong Kong's CK Hutchinson for $22.8 billion.

The BlackRock deal comes as President Donald Trump has threatened to take control of the Panama Canal. Trump has called CK Hutchinson's controlling stake in the ports a national security threat.

The president praised the deal during his March 4 address to a joint session of Congress.

"My administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we've already started doing it," Trump said. "Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Rules for repaying Social Security benefits are about to get stricter. Here's what to know

news 2 hours ago

Use this passive income strategy to ‘set yourself up quite nicely' in retirement, says investing pro

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us