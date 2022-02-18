Watch Bill Gates Share His Thoughts on How to End to the Covid Pandemic

[The stream is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, joins CNBC's Hadley Gamble on a panel at Germany's annual Munich Security Conference to discuss what action needs to be taken to bring an end to the pandemic.

It comes as the World Health Organization warns that it is dangerous to assume the omicron Covid variant, which has sent global cases to over 420 million, will mark the end of the pandemic's most acute phase. Indeed, the U.N. health agency recently described worldwide conditions as ideal for more variants to emerge more than two years after declaring the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

Also on the panel is Melanie Joly, Canada's foreign affairs minister, Ann Linde, Sweden's foreign affairs minister and Comfort Ero, CEO of the International Crisis Group. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivers the introduction.

