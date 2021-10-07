Money Report

Want to Study Crypto? These Are the Top 20 Universities for Blockchain, According to CoinDesk

This year, investing in cryptocurrency has become much more mainstream.

Between interest in digital coins, from bitcoin to altcoins like dogecoin; decentralized finance, or DeFi, applications; NFTs, or nonfungible tokens; and other blockchain technology, the market has surged.

While many of the most in-demand jobs in cryptocurrency don't necessarily require a formal education in it, many global universities have started offering opportunties to study it. In fact, crypto news outlet CoinDesk recently published a ranking of the top 50 universities for blockchain.

Researchers from CoinDesk, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) analyzed 230 schools across the world and ranked them according to five factors. You can read the full methodology here.

  1. Scholarly impact, including the number of blockchain and cryptocurrency-related research papers published between 2019 and 2021.
  2. Existing blockchain-related offerings on campus, including classes, educational centers, clubs and more.
  3. Employment and industry outcomes
  4. Cost of attendance
  5. Overall academic reputation

The National University of Singapore ranked first, with Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in second, University of California Berkeley in third, University of Zurich in fourth and MIT in fifth.

Out of the top 50 schools, 13 are located in the U.S., including Arizona State University (30th) and New York University (41st).

Last year, CoinDesk only ranked U.S.-based schools, putting Cornell University in second, Stanford University in fourth and Harvard University in fifth. With the global rankings, all three schools dropped spots, landing at 17th, 12th and 49th, respectively.

Here are the top 20 universities for blockchain, according to CoinDesk

  1. National University of Singapore
  2. Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology
  3. University of California Berkeley
  4. University of Zurich
  5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  6. Hong Kong Polytechnic University
  7. University College London (UCL)
  8. Tsinghua University
  9. Chinese University of Hong Kong
  10. ETH Zurich
  11. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
  12. Stanford University
  13. UNSW Sydney
  14. City University of Hong Kong
  15. University of Oxford
  16. Shanghai Jiao Tong University
  17. Cornell University
  18. Delft University of Technology
  19. University of Hong Kong
  20. University of Sydney

You can take a look at the full list on CoinDesk's website.

