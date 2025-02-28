Waiting for your tax refund? This IRS tool shows when your money's coming

If you've filed your 2024 taxes ahead of the April 15th deadline, you might be wondering when your refund will arrive or if there are any delays.

The average refund for the 2024 tax season is $2,169 as of Feb. 14 — a significant amount you might be counting on to cover expenses, making it important to know when to expect it.

Fortunately, the Internal Revenue Service offers a "Where's My Refund?" tool that can give you real-time updates on the status of your refund.

How to use the IRS' 'Where's My Refund?' tool

First, you need to file your tax return. Online filers can expect a status update within 24 hours, while mailed returns may take up to four weeks, according to the IRS.

Once filed, look for the IRS' "Where's My Refund?" tool at IRS.gov/refunds or the IRS2Go mobile app. You'll need the following information to check your refund status:

Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Filing status

Exact amount of the refund claimed on your tax return

The tracker will provide one of three statuses:

Return Received : The IRS has received your return and is processing it.

: The IRS has received your return and is processing it. Refund Approved : Your refund has been approved and the IRS is preparing to issue it by the date shown.

: Your refund has been approved and the IRS is preparing to issue it by the date shown. Refund Sent: Your refund has been sent to your bank or to you in the mail. It may take five days for it to show in your bank account or several weeks for your check to arrive in the mail.

If you file electronically with direct deposit, expect a refund within 21 days, assuming there are no issues with your return. Mailed or amended returns may take at least four weeks for processing.

Refunds that take longer than the IRS estimates might be delayed. Unfortunately, the tool won't explicitly say there's a delay, but if your status hasn't changed after the expected timeframe, it could mean there's a problem with your return.

What to do if there's a delay

A delay in processing your tax return might result in instructions to contact the IRS within the "Where's My Refund?" tool, but this isn't guaranteed in every situation. Otherwise, the IRS will typically send a notice by mail explaining the issue or requesting additional information.

If there's no update or notice from the IRS after the estimated processing time, you can contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent organization within the IRS, for assistance. Visit www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov or call 1-877-777-4778.



