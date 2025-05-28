Money Report

Vince McMahon sex trafficking case co-defendant John Laurinaitis agrees to help accuser

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

TKO Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon is seen during a ceremony announcing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has joined the Board of Directors for TKO at New York Stock Exchange on January 23, 2024 in New York City.
Michelle Farsi | UFC | Getty Images
  • The co-defendant in the bombshell lawsuit accusing pro wrestling mogul Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and sex trafficking has agreed to cooperate with the woman suing McMahon.
  • The co-defendant, John Laurinaitis, also reached a confidential settlement with McMahon's accuser, Janel Grant, their representatives said.

The co-defendant in the bombshell lawsuit accusing former WWE boss Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and sex trafficking has agreed to cooperate with and give evidence to the woman suing the pro wrestling mogul and WWE.

The co-defendant, John Laurinaitis, also reached a confidential settlement with McMahon's accuser, Janel Grant, according to a statement issued by their representatives on Wednesday. Laurinaitis is a former wrestler and ex-WWE executive.

A filing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut shows that lawyers for Grant and Laurinaitis agreed to dismiss her lawsuit against as it applies to him with prejudice, which means that it cannot be refiled.

"John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE," the reps said in the statement, which was obtained by NBC News.

"His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking," the reps said.

"Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time."

Grants settlement with Laurinaitis comes three weeks after she filed an amended civil complaint against him, McMahon and WWE.

McMahon resigned as the executive chairman of the board of TKO Group Holdings — WWE's parent company — in January 2024 after Grant filed her lawsuit.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

