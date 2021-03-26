Victoria's Secret-Owner L Brands Shares Jump on Raised Profit Outlook, Thanks to Stimulus Boost

Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands on Friday raised its profit outlook for the first quarter.

Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands on Friday raised its profit outlook for the first quarter, citing a boost from government stimulus and from loosened Covid-related restrictions.

Its stock jumped more than 5% in premarket trading.

L Brands, which also owns Bath & Body Works, said it has seen "unusual shifts in consumer spending patterns," which have led to boosted sales.

Still, it cautioned in its press release that the retail environment "remains uncertain, and there is no assurance that these improved trends will continue."

L Brands had already raised its profit outlook for the quarter earlier this month, citing strong demand for both Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret.

The retailer's stock is up nearly 60% year to date. It has a market cap of $16.6 billion.