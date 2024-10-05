Venture capitalist Ben Horowitz says he plans to donate to VP Kamala Harris' campaign

In an email to Andreessen Horowitz employees, co-founder Ben Horowitz said he planned to donate to Kamala Harris' campaign for president.

Horowitz and Marc Andreessen said in July that they were contributing to a pro-Trump super PAC.

That was before Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Less than three months after announcing plans to contribute to political action committees supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign, venture capitalist Ben Horowitz says he's donating to Vice President Kamala Harris' election bid, CNBC has confirmed.

In a letter to employees of venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, the tech investor said he and his wife, Felicia, have had a longtime friendship with Harris. Axios was first to report on the letter. A person close to the firm, who asked not to be named to speak freely on the matter, confirmed the contents of the letter.

"I wanted to give you an update on my political activity." Horowitz wrote. "As I mentioned before, Felicia and I have known Vice President Harris for over 10 years and she has been a great friend to both of us during that time."

"As a result of our friendship," Horowitz continued, "Felicia and I will be making a significant donation to entities who support the Harris Walz campaign."

Andreessen and Horowitz, who founded their firm in 2009, haven't made formal endorsements ahead of the 2024 election. Their financial support of the Trump campaign was due to what they called a better "little tech agenda."

"Our political efforts as a firm are entirely focused on defending Little Tech," they wrote in a blog post on July 5. "We do not engage in political fights outside of issues directly relevant to Little Tech."

Andreessen and Horowitz have been particularly critical of the Biden administration and its position towards startups and crypto. In his latest letter, Horowitz said he's encouraged by his belief in Harris after conversations with her and her team, but "they have not yet stated what their tech policy will be, so the firm will not be updating its position in that regard."

