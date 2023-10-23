VCs Marc Andreessen, John Doerr among attendees at Schumer's next AI forum

Venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and John Doerr will be among the attendees at the second AI Insights Forum hosted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Academics and civil society leaders will also join the discussion, which will center on innovation and explore how the government can balance sustaining a leading position in AI while ensuring its safety, according to Schumer's office.

The attendees at Tuesday's session are likely to hold diverse views on the proper approach to how best to balance fostering an environment for AI innovation with creating guardrails.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Technologists and advocates are again set to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to discuss with Senate leaders the perils and promises of artificial intelligence.

Venture capitalists Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner of Andreessen Horowitz, and John Doerr, chair of Kleiner Perkins, will be among the 21 attendees at the second AI Insights Forum hosted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to a spokesperson for his office.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The session is a continuation of the Majority Leader's effort to get the chamber up to speed on AI to determine how best to approach AI regulation. It will likely include very different viewpoints on what the government's role should be in regulating AI.

Andreessen recently shared his perspective on AI in what he called The Techno-Optimist Manifesto.

"We believe any deceleration of AI will cost lives," he wrote in the blog post. "Deaths that were preventable by the AI that was prevented from existing is a form of murder."

While that idea may resonate with some lawmakers, especially when it comes to remaining competitive against China on AI, others present at Tuesday's discussion will likely feel differently.

For example, Future of Life Institute President Max Tegmark is also set to attend. The Future of Life Institute spearheaded the letter signed by Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk and other tech leaders calling for a pause on AI development so that appropriate safety measures could be put in place.

Other tech leaders such as Micron Executive Vice President Manish Bhatia, Revolution CEO Steve Case, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison and Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez will be in attendance. Academics and civil society leaders will also join the discussion, which will center on innovation and explore how the government can balance sustaining a leading position in AI while ensuring its safety, according to Schumer's office.

Advocates slated to attend include NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and AFL-CIO Technology Institute Director Amanda Ballantyne.

The first AI Innovation Forum in September, which was closed to the press, featured Musk, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: How A.I. could impact jobs of outsourced coders in India

Don't miss these CNBC PRO stories: