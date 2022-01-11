Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

United Cuts Flights as About 3,000 Workers Call Out Sick From Covid

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Several airlines have been reducing their schedules since the end of the year because of omicron.
  • United and Southwest are among the airlines offering pilots extra pay to pick up trips in January.
  • Airlines canceled thousands of flights since the year-end holidays because of winter storms and Covid rates among crews.

United Airlines is trimming its schedule to address a surge in sick calls among employees, CEO Scott Kirby told employees.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. airlines canceled thousands of flights over the year-end holidays through early this year due to Covid infections among crews and a series of winter storms. United first cut some flights before Christmas.

JetBlue Airways was the first carrier to cut back its January schedule because of a surge in infection rates among crews, which was later followed by Alaska Airlines. American Airlines said it would do the same this week as Covid rates climbed among regional carriers.

Money Report

Make It 7 mins ago

More Than 300,000 Women Joined the Labor Force in December, Despite Omicron Wave

Markets 28 mins ago

Paul Tudor Jones Says Pandemic Trades Face ‘Tough Sledding' as Fed Tightens Policy

The adjustments are the latest move by an airline to cope with the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Kirby said in a memo published on the company's website Monday that United is "reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers." A spokeswoman on Tuesday declined to say how many flights the carrier is canceling.

United has about 3,000 workers positive for Covid, Kirby said in the staff memo. That is about 4% of its U.S. workforce.

"Just as an example, in one day alone at Newark, nearly one-third of our workforce called out sick," Kirby said.

United on Dec. 31 offered triple pay for pilots to pick up trips through most of January. The pilots' union said sick calls among aviators were at a record. Southwest Airlines also gave pilots incentive pay for this month.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us