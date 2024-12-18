UniCredit raises stake in Commerzbank to 28% through derivatives amid takeover pursuit

Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday it has raised its potential stake in Commerzbank to 28% using further derivatives, as markets watch whether it will take the leap with a buyout of the German lender.
Italy's second-largest bank said 9.5% of its holding in Commerzbank is through a direct stake and around 18.5% is obtained through derivative instruments.
UniCredit has applied to the European Central Bank for permission to acquire a stake of up to 29.9% in the German bank and simultaneously has a bid in for Italian peer Banco BPM.
CNBC has reached out to Commerzbank for comment.
This breaking news story is being updated.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC