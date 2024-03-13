Ukraine war live updates: Hammer attack on Navalny aide blamed on Moscow; Russia ready for nuclear war, Putin says

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

A hammer attack on a close aide of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Lithuania was pre-planned and tied in with other provocations against the country, President Gitanas Nauseda said Wednesday.

Leonid Volkov, the former chief of staff for Navalny, who died in a Russian penal colony in February, was attacked with a hammer in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday. Lithuanian counter-intelligence stated Wednesday that it's likely the attack was organized and executed by Russia. Moscow has not commented on the incident.

Petras Malukas | Afp | Getty Images

Commenting on the attack, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, stating: "I can only say one thing to Putin — nobody is afraid of you here."

In other news, Putin said Russia is technically ready for a nuclear war — and would be ready to conduct nuclear tests if the U.S. did so.

"From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready ... [and] constantly in a state of combat readiness," Putin said in an interview with news channel Rossiya-1 and news agency RIA Novosti Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine's security service behind drone attacks on three Russian oil refineries

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Ukraine's Security Service (the SBU) has claimed responsibility for drone attacks on three oil refineries Wednesday.

The oil refineries were in Ryazan, Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region and Kirishy, in the Leningrad region, according to a Ukrainian security source, who asked for anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about operations.

The source confirmed to NBC that these attacks are a continuation of a series of special operations against Russian oil refineries which were previously launched by the Security Service.

"We are systematically implementing a detailed strategy to reduce the economic potential of the Russian Federation. Our task is to deprive the enemy of resources and reduce the flow of oil money and fuel, which the Russian Federation directs directly to the war, to the murders of our citizens," the source added.

The security source said footage on social media proved that the consequences of the attacks were significant amid reports of fires at the facilities. The refineries attacked today are among the top five largest plants in the Russian Federation, the source noted.

In addition, the SBU, together with other representatives of the defense forces, attacked the air base of the Russian Air Force in Buturlinivka and the military airfield in Voronezh with drones.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukrainian drone attacks against Russia continue, officials say

Ukrainian drone attacks against Russian regions are continuing Wednesday, with Russian officials reporting attacks on an oil refinery in Ryazan and apartment buildings in Belgorod.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said air defense systems shot down 65 drones (widely described as UAVs, or unmanned aerial vehicles) over Russian territory.

"During the past night and the morning of March 13, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped," the ministry said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"In total, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 65 drones: 29 in the Voronezh region, 11 in the Belgorod region, eight each in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, and one each in the Leningrad and Ryazan regions," the ministry added.

Three people were injured during an attack by Ukrainian drones on an oil refinery in Ryazan and the facility had been set on fire, the emergency services told news agency RIA Novosti.

Pavel Malkov, the governor of Ryazan, said the refinery had been attacked by a drone. He posted on Telegram Wednesday morning that the fire at the Ryazan oil refinery "has been extinguished" and that "people's lives are not in danger," although he confirmed that several people were injured.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Telegram that windows in nine apartments in the city were damaged because of an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, but no casualties were reported.

CNBC was unable to immediately verify the reports and Ukraine rarely comments on attacks against Russian territory. There has been a notable increase in drone attacks against Russian regions, particularly those on the border with Ukraine, and energy infrastructure, this week. On Tuesday, a drone attack inflicted serious damage on a major Lukoil oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod, with the facility set on fire in the strike.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia is technically ready for nuclear war, Putin says

Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is technically ready for a nuclear war but cautioned that such an eventuality is not a near-term prospect.

"From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready. They are constantly with us, constantly in a state of combat readiness," Putin said in an interview with news channel Rossiya-1 and news agency RIA Novosti published Tuesday, having been asked whether Russia is ready for nuclear war.

Putin said Ukraine's Western allies had insisted they would not send ground troops into Ukraine, understanding that this would be seen as interventionist and could lead to a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.

Describing U.S. President Joe Biden as a "representative of the traditional political school," Putin said that "besides Biden and others, there are enough specialists in the field of Russian-American relations and in the field of strategic restraint" that could prevent a nuclear conflict from taking place.

"Therefore, I don't think everything is rushing to it [toward a nuclear war]," Putin said in comments translated by Google.

Putin said Russia could resort to using nuclear weapons if the state was in danger, noting that "Weapons exist in order to be used. We have our own principles. What they say: that we are ready to use weapons, including any weapons, including the one you mentioned, if we are talking about the existence of Russian state, damaging our sovereignty and independence."

He said Russia would be ready to conduct nuclear tests if the U.S. did so, stating, "If they conduct such tests ... I don't exclude that we can do the same."

The interview with Putin comes days before the March 15-17 presidential election in Russia that Putin is widely expected to win, given the lack of non-systemic opposition figures in Russia.

— Holly Ellyatt

Denmark announces new military aid for Ukraine

Bo Amstrup | AFP | Getty Images

Denmark on Tuesday announced a new aid package for Ukraine which covers ammunition and other military support and is worth around 2.3 billion Danish krone ($336.6 million).

"Artillery and mortar systems are in great demand by Ukraine. With this donation package, we are delivering a substantial contribution to the Ukrainian freedom struggle in the form of both additional CAESAR artillery systems and accompanying ammunition," Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement, according to a Google Translation.

The aid package will be financed in collaboration with allies, the statement said.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Ukrainian drone crashes into Belgorod city hall

Stringer | Afp | Getty Images

A Ukrainian drone has reportedly crashed into a city hall building in the Russian city of Belgorod. Two people were injured in the incident, Belgorod's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram Tuesday.

"In Belgorod, an enemy UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] crashed into the city administration building. There are two casualties: one woman received shrapnel wounds, the second received a concussion," he said.

"As a result of the explosion, windows in the building were shattered and [the] facade damaged. All emergency services are on site," he said, according to a NBC translation of his comments. CNBC was unable to immediately verify the information.

Stringer | Afp | Getty Images

Russia said earlier Tuesday that Ukraine had launched drones and missiles against seven Russian regions, including the border region Belgorod, with energy infrastructure among the main targets. It said its air defenses had shot down 25 drones. Ukraine has not commented on the attacks.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine knocks out Russian refinery in major attack

Ukraine pounded targets in Russia on Tuesday with dozens of drones and rockets in an attack that inflicted serious damage on a major oil refinery and sought to pierce the land borders of the world's biggest nuclear power with armed proxies.

Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations and troop concentrations in their more than two-year war, with Kyiv hitting Russian refineries and energy facilities in recent months.

Russia said Ukrainian proxies had sought to cross the Russian border in at least seven attacks that Russian forces had repelled. The Russian-speaking Ukrainian proxies said they had breached the border, a claim denied by Russia.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia to date, Moscow said it downed 25 Ukrainian drones over regions including Moscow, Leningrad, Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Tula and Oryol. Waves of drone attacks continued through the day, the defence ministry said.

Russian officials reported attacks on energy facilities, including a fire at Lukoil's NORSI refinery and a drone destroyed on the outskirts of the town of Kirishi, home to Russia's second largest oil refinery.

Gleb Nikitin, governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, posted a picture of a fire truck beside the NORSI refinery and said emergency services were working to put out a blaze there.

Striking Russian oil facilities is a problem for President Vladimir Putin as he faces off against the West over Ukraine, with domestic gasoline prices sensitive ahead of a March 15-17 presidential election.

— Reuters

Russia claims to have captured another Donetsk village

Russian armed forces claim to have taken control of the village of Nevelske in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement that its troops now occupied "more advantageous lines and positions" in the area following the village's capture, the latest in a series of military gains following the capture of industrial city Avdiivka last month.

The ministry said Russian armed forces had defeated Ukrainian formations in the areas of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk and Bilohorivka in Luhansk. It claimed Ukraine had lost up to 350 soldiers, two tanks, four cars and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit in one day of combat.

Ukraine has not commented on, or confirmed, Russia's claim.

— Holly Ellyatt

