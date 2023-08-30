Ukraine war live updates: Moscow says Russian warplanes damaged after drone strikes; Kyiv repels multiple attacks overnight

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of launching multiple drone attacks against each other's territory overnight Wednesday.

Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching several drone attacks against five regions in central and northwestern Russia, while Kyiv said it had repelled more than 20 drone and missile attacks on the capital.

One alleged Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at an airfield in Pskov in the northwest of the country, setting two Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft on fire and damaging several other aircraft, Russian news agency Tass reported.

The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, said on his Telegram channel that the scale of the destruction is being assessed and flights from Pskov's airport were cancelled Wednesday.

Kyiv says more than 20 incoming drones and missiles destroyed overnight

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched a massive, combined strike on the capital Kyiv overnight using attack drones and missiles.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram Wednesday that Russia used what it believed were Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attack, stating "several groups of drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions." It said Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers then launched missiles targeting the capital.

More than 20 enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces, the administration said, but as a result of falling debris in different districts of Kyiv, two people died and three others were wounded.

The night attack came as Russia accused Ukraine of launching several drone attacks against five regions in central and northwestern Russia overnight Wednesday. One attack purportedly damaged several aircraft at a northwestern Russian airfield. Ukraine has not publicly commented on the attacks.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the latest overnight attack on Kyiv "is an unquestionably deliberate attack on the civilian population."

He said the motive was "revenge for the growing accidents in the RF [Russian Federation] itself; failures on the frontline; ethnic hatred and attempt of psychological intimidation."

Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching multiple drone attacks against Russia

Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching several drone attacks against five regions in central and northwestern Russia overnight Wednesday.

One alleged attack had caused a fire at an airfield in Pskov in the northwest of the country, setting two Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft on fire and damaging several other aircraft, Russian news agency Tass reported.

The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, said on his Telegram channel that the scale of the destruction is being assessed and flights from Pskov's airport were canceled Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported attempted drone attacks in the Bryansk, Kaluga and Oryol regions southwest of Moscow as well as the Ryazan area to the southeast. It said a drone had also been intercepted near the capital, prompting the authorities to close airports in the city.

"Today, at about 03:30 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement reported by Russian news agency Tass.

"The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and crashed over the territory of the Ruzsky district of the Moscow region," the ministry added.

Moscow's Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports temporarily stopped all flights but have since reopened.

Ukraine has not said it was involved in the drone attacks and has typically remained tight-lipped about attacks against the Russian territory itself. Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched a massive, combined strike on the capital Kyiv overnight using attack drones and missiles.

Farewell ceremony held of Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, spokespeople say

A farewell ceremony for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash last Wednesday, was held behind closed doors Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

"Those who wish to bid their farewell" to the 62-year-old mercenary leader should go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, his hometown, AP cited his spokespeople as saying in a statement on social media.

It wasn't clear from the statement if Prigozhin had already been buried or if it was yet to happen.

The Kremlin said earlier Tuesday that is was "not envisaged" that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the funeral of his ally-turned-traitor.

Three dead after FSB helicopter crash in Russia

Three people died after an FSB security services helicopter crashed in central Russia, regional officials said Tuesday.

"The Mi-8 helicopter crashed near Krasnoye Pole in the Chelyabinsk region," Governor Aleksei Teksler posted on Telegram. He did not disclose the cause of the incident.

There was no damage to people or buildings on the ground, he added.

Ukrainian children are showing 'widespread learning loss,' UNICEF says

The language, reading and numeracy skills of children across Ukraine have deteriorated following Russia's full-scale invasion, the United Nations Children's Fund said Tuesday.

Up to 57% of teachers reported a drop in students' Ukrainian language abilities, up to 45% said mathematics skills had reduced and up to 52% said foreign language skills were down.

"Attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn," Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia said in a press release.

"Not only has this left Ukraine's children struggling to progress in their education, but they are also struggling to retain what they learnt when their schools were fully functioning," she added.

Only one third of children enrolled in primary and secondary schools are learning entirely in person, with a third studying remotely and a third learning from a combination of the two formats.

Compounding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, children in Ukraine are now facing a fourth year of disrupted learning, UNICEF assessed.

Speculation that Putin killed Prigozhin is an 'absolute lie,' Kremlin says

The Kremlin on Friday rejected what it said was Western "speculation" that Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had been killed on its orders, calling it an "absolute lie."

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that an investigation into Wednesday's plane crash that President Vladimir Putin said had killed Prigozhin was ongoing, according to a Reuters translation of a call with reporters.

Peskov added that it's impossible to say whether Putin would attend the funeral of Prigozhin, citing the president's "very full schedule."

Russia unlikely to meet military volunteer targets, despite increasing salaries, UK defense ministry says

Russia is "unlikely" to meet its targets for recruiting volunteers to its armed forces, according to Britain's Defense Ministry, despite salaries having increased since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Serving in Russia's armed forces has become increasingly lucrative as the country's war in Ukraine has continued, according to an update by the U.K. Defense Ministry.

On February 2022, President Vladimir Putin said that a serving lieutenant received 81,200 rubles ($850) each month. By October 2022 he announced that lower ranking, mobilized private soldiers would receive 195,000 rubles every month.

Now many junior soldiers are earning more than 200,000 rubles a month, which is more than 2.7 times the average Russian salary, the ministry of defense wrote.

It is "highly likely" that the salary and benefits are a "strong incentive" for people to join the Russian forces, the ministry said.

