Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow Buildings Hit by Drones, Mayor Says; Kyiv Attacked by Third Russian Bombardment in 24 Hours

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow early Tuesday morning, Moscow officials reported, which they said caused "minor" damage and no casualties. Emergency services arrived at the scene, the city's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

It is not clear where the drones came from, but Russia's Defense Ministry blames the attack on Ukraine. Kyiv has not responded to the charges and CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information.

The drone attacks follow three heavy Russian missile and drone bombardments of Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the span of 24 hours. The attacks began Sunday, on Kyiv Day, which is a holiday celebrating the city's founding. The typical street festivals, concerts and parade that would normally take place on Kyiv Day were either canceled or significantly scaled back.

Moscow buildings hit by drones, city's mayor says

Several buildings in Moscow were hit by drones, the city's mayor reported early Tuesday morning.

"All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement, adding that the drones caused "minor" damage and no deaths.

Russia's Defense Ministry says the attack was carried out by eight drones and that all were shot down. The ministry accused Kyiv of being behind the attack. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information, and Kyiv has not responded to the charge.

Russian state news agency RIA reported that some residents of a building in a southern Moscow street were evacuated.

— Natasha Turak

Kyiv faces third Russian attack in 24 hours, at least one dead

Ukrainian capital Kyiv faced a series of intense bombardments by Russia, including a rare daytime assault, totaling three separate attacks by drones and missiles in the span of 24 hours.

At least one person is dead after a fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted drone, Kyiv authorities said.

The Russian strikes sent people running for shelter. Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska posted a video on her Twitter account showing children screaming and running for cover amid the sound of explosions.

Kyiv. Morning after sleepless night under fire. Anxiety once again...

Children running and screaming for shelter to the sounds of explosions. But it should not be like this - anywhere and never. Fear cannot be turned off – but we do not stop, we act. Ukraine continues to fight 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wTKS3sv6qi — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) May 29, 2023

The latest round of attacks began on May 28, which is Kyiv Day, marking the anniversary of the city's official founding. Sunday's bombardment lasted five hours and Ukrainian officials say 52 of 54 lethal drones launched by Russia were shot down by air defenses.

— Natasha Turak

Zelenskyy congratulates Erdogan on winning election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his win in Turkey's 2023 presidential election.

Erdogan's government has played a critical role during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, specifically mediating the Black Sea grain deal, which unlocks Ukrainian produce exports blocked by Russia's invasion.

"In a phone call, I congratulated [President Erdogan] on winning the elections," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. "I noted the personal role of President in continuing the grain initiative, which is an important component of global food security. The cooperation between and is important and effectively contributes to the prosperity of our peoples and international stability. We will continue its further development and joint work to strengthen the security of the region, Europe and the world!"

In a phone call, I congratulated @RTErdogan on winning the elections. I noted the personal role of 🇹🇷 President in continuing the grain initiative, which is an important component of global food security. The cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇹🇷 is important and effectively contributes… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 29, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Erdogan, who is now entering his third decade in power, earlier in the day.

-- Gili Malinsky

Belarus' Lukashenko says there can be 'nuclear weapons for everyone'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that if any other country wanted to join a Russia-Belarus union there could be "nuclear weapons for everyone".

Russia moved ahead last week with a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, in the Kremlin's first deployment of such warheads outside Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, spurring concerns in the West.

In an interview on Russia's state television late on Sunday, Lukashenko, President Vladimir Putin's staunchest ally among Russia's neighbors, said that it must be "strategically understood" that Minsk and Moscow have a unique chance to unite.

He added that it was his own view - not the view of Russia.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two former Soviet republics.

-- Reuters

