Ukraine war live updates: Conflict reaches day 800, Russia says it curbed Ukrainian attacks overnight

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war reached day 800 on Friday, crossing another milestone in the ongoing conflict as the battle continues with no resolution appearing imminent.

A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry late on Thursday reiterated that Russia would not take part in the peace summit that is set to be held in June in Switzerland. The Swiss government said Thursday that Russia has not been invited.

"We once again confirm and emphasize that Russia will not participate in the Swiss 'summits' either at the first or at subsequent stages, regardless of whether it receives an invitation or not," Maria Zakharova said, according to a Google-translated statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry on Friday said it had thwarted attacks from Ukraine overnight, with its air defence systems destroying six drones, according to a post by the ministry on Telegram.

Five drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region at the border of Russia and Ukraine, while one was destroyed over Russian-occupied Crimea on the Black Sea, according to a Google-translation of the post.

CNBC could not independently verify the information.

Top U.S. spy says war 'unlikely to end anytime soon'

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The war in Ukraine is "unlikely to end anytime soon" as Russia ramps up its efforts to debilitate Kyiv's defensive capabilities, the U.S.'s top intelligence official said Thursday, according to Reuters.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that Moscow was increasingly attacking Ukraine's infrastructure to limit its ability to move arms and troops, while also hampering its defense production.

"Putin's increasingly aggressive tactics against Ukraine, such as strikes on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure, are intended to impress Ukraine that continuing to fight will only increase the damage to Ukraine and offer no plausible path to victory," Haines reportedly said.

"These aggressive tactics are likely to continue and the war is unlikely to end anytime soon," she added.

— Karen Gilchrist

Thousands of bombs, drones, missiles hit Ukraine in April, Zelenskyy says

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with thousands of guided aerial bombs and hundreds of missiles and drones in April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"Just this April alone, Russian terrorists used more than 300 missiles of various types, nearly 300 "Shahed" drones, and more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on social media platform X.

"Our cities and communities from Sumy region to Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Mykolaiv, and Kherson are suffering from this deliberate and vile terror every day and night," he said.

Viacheslav Ratynskyi | Anadolu | Getty Images

"Unfortunately, many lives have been taken by these attacks. And it is only through strength that [we can] stop this terror. The strength of our people, the strength of the world's unity, the strength of pressure on Russia, the strength of air defense systems provided to Ukraine, the strength of our soldiers who are holding the front line," he said.

CNBC was unable to verify the data used in Zelenskyy's post. Ukraine routinely describes Russia as a terrorist state and accuses it of war crimes. Russia levels the same criticism at Ukraine and says it does not deliberately target civilians or civilian infrastructure.

— Holly Ellyatt