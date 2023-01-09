Ukraine War Live Updates: Missile Attack on Village Market Kills Two Women; Russia Rejects Claim It's Looking for a Peace Deal

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

The situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine hasn't changed significantly in the first week of the year, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with "heavy fighting" continuing in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, particularly around Bakhmut and Soledar.

"Bakhmut is holding out against all odds. And although most of the city is destroyed by Russian strikes, our warriors repel constant attempts at Russian offensive there. Soledar is holding out. Although there is even more destruction there and it is extremely hard," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Sunday.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

In other news, Russia's government has extended support to a legislative amendment that would classify maps that dispute the country's official "territorial integrity" as punishable extremist materials, the state-owned Tass news agency reported Sunday.

The new amendment, which Reuters said was reported by Tass without citing sources, emerged after its authors pointed out that some maps distributed in Russia dispute the "territorial affiliation" of the Crimean Peninsula and the Kuril Islands.

Market missile attack kills 2, prosecutor says

Two women have reportedly been killed in a Russian missile attack on a market in the village of Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine.

The missile strike took place earlier on Monday morning with regional officials first reporting the attack. The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram, in comments translated by Google, that a child was wounded in the strike, and two women were killed.

"The occupiers launched a rocket attack on Shevchenkive village of Kupyan district. An enemy missile hit the territory of the local market. Two women died. Three more women and a 10-year-old girl were injured," the prosecutor's office said.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images



According to preliminary data, Russian forces had fired at the settlement from a S-300 air defense system from the border region of Belgorod.



Prosecutors and police investigators are collecting and recording material evidence from the attack site as part of a pre-trial investigation into a potential war crime.

— Holly Ellyatt

Kremlin rejects Ukrainian claim that Russia is pushing a possible peace deal in Europe

Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images

The Kremlin on Monday rejected a Ukrainian assertion that a senior Russian official has been floating the idea of a potential peace deal over Ukraine with European officials.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, told the country's public broadcaster on Thursday that Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of Russia's presidential administration, had been holding meetings with European officials in an attempt to force Kyiv to sign what he characterized as an unfavourable peace deal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about Danilov's assertion, said it was "another fake."

— Reuters

Russia and Belarus to conduct joint tactical exercise as military buildup continues

Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A joint tactical exercise involving Belarus' and Russia's air forces will begin on Jan. 16 and will continue until Feb. 1, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, as reported by state news agency BelTA.

An "aviation component" representing the Russia's aerospace forces arrived in Belarus on Sunday, BelTA reported. It's expected that "all the airfields and training areas" of Belarus' air force will be used during the tactical exercise.

The latest report on joint military exercises by allies Belarus and Russia (which have an economic and defense alliance called the "Union State") comes days after BelTa reported another statement from the defense ministry that stated that "the buildup of the regional military force of Belarus and Russia continues for the sake of ensuring the military security of the Union State of Belarus and Russia."

The buildup of the joint regional military force involves Russian "personnel, weapons, military and special hardware" continuing to arrive in Belarus.

"The arriving army units are supposed to go through combat shakedown events in Belarusian military exercise areas later on," BelTA reported last Friday.

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly stressed that the country will not enter the Ukraine war as an active participant, although Minsk has allowed Russia to launch attacks on Ukraine from its territory and has provided logistical support to its neighbor. Joint military exercises with Russia, plus the formation of a joint military unit between the countries, have only deepened suspicions that Belarus could look to support on the battlefield Russia as the war drags on.

BelTA cited the country's defense ministry as stating that "the decision to create the Belarusian-Russian regional military force in Belarus' territory had been made, and is being realized, purely for the sake of enhancing the security and defense of the Union State of Belarus and Russia depending on the evolving situation along the border."

— Holly Ellyatt

Russian forces strike market in Kharkiv region, death and injuries reported

Russian forces struck a village market in the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, according to a top regional official, with one woman dying in the strike and several others hospitalized.

"The enemy is again launching missile strikes on the Kharkiv region. In the urban-type settlement of Shevchenkove, Kupiansk district, a missile strike (preliminarily from an S-300 air defense system) was launched on the local market. All emergency services are working at the scene," Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram, according to comments translated by Google.

Yasuyoshi Chiba | Afp | Getty Images

In a subsequent post purportedly showing images of the destroyed market after the attack, Syniehubov said a 60 year-old woman had died in the attack and seven others had been injured and hospitalized, among them a 13-year-old girl. CNBC was unable to verify the information in the posts.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia backs banning of maps disputing official 'territorial integrity'

Russia's government extended support to a legislative amendment that would classify maps that dispute the country's official "territorial integrity" as punishable extremist materials, the state-owned TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

The amendment to Russia's anti-extremism legislation stipulates that "cartographic and other documents and images that dispute the territorial integrity of Russia" will be classified as extremist materials, the agency reported.

Russia's sweepingly ambiguous anti-extremism legislation — it applies to religious organizations, journalists and their materials, as well as the activity of businesses, among others - has allowed the Kremlin to tighten its grip on opponents.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The new amendment, TASS reports without citing sources, emerged after its authors pointed out that some maps distributed in Russia dispute the "territorial affiliation" of the Crimean Peninsula and the Kuril Islands.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 - a move rejected by Ukraine and many countries as illegal. Ukrainians and their government have since often objected to world maps showing Crimea as part of Russia's territory.

Russia and Japan have not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of their standoff over a group of islands just off Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. The Soviet Union seized those islands - known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories - at the end of the war.

The amendment must be proposed to the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, and after a review go through three readings. It is then sent to the Federation Council, the upper house, and to President Vladimir Putin for signing.

— Reuters

Russia appears cautious to use its best fighter jets in Ukraine, UK says

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Russia appears to be reluctant to deploy its new-generation stealth fighter jets in the war in Ukraine, fearing their potential loss, according to the latest intelligence update from Britain's Ministry of Defense.

In a Twitter update, the ministry noted that since at least June 2022, "Russian Aerospace Forces have almost certainly used Su-57 FELON [jets] to conduct missions against Ukraine."

"FELON is Russia's most advanced fifth-generation supersonic combat jet, employing stealth technologies and highly advanced avionics," the ministry added.

It said that missions using the jets have likely been limited "to flying over Russian territory, launching long range air-to-surface or air-to-air missiles into Ukraine."

It believed that was due to Russia "highly likely prioritising avoiding the reputational damage, reduced export prospects, and the compromise of sensitive technology which would come from any loss of FELON over Ukraine," it noted.

"This is symptomatic of Russia's continued risk-averse approach to employing its air force in the war."

— Holly Ellyatt

Bakhmut 'holding out against all odds,' Zelenskyy says

Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images News | Getty Images

b"Bakhmut is holding out against all odds. And although most of the city is destroyed by Russian strikes, our warriors repel constant attempts at Russian offensive there. Soledar is holding out. Although there is even more destruction there and it is extremely hard," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Sunday.

"There is no such piece of land near these two cities where the occupier would not have given his life for the crazy ideas of the masters of the Russian regime. This is one of the bloodiest places on the frontline," he added.

Zelenskyy said additional units were being deployed to the area in a bid to strengthen Ukraine's defenses and intesify attacks on Russian forces.

— Holly Ellyatt