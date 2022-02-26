Ukraine Says It Has Repelled Russian Attacks in Kyiv

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Saturday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Kyiv had managed to repel Russian attacks overnight and his army was still in control of the capital.

Street fighting took place in Kyiv with Russian forces closing in on the city. Ukraine blew up bridges leading into Kyiv in an effort to prevent Russian troops from infiltrating the capital.

Here are links to additional CNBC coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

Zelenskyy says attacks have been repelled

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted another video message on his social media account on Saturday saying that his military had successfully repelled enemy attacks overnight.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Zelenskyy, who is still in Kyiv, spoke in Russian and directed his comments to the Russian military.

"Thousands of victims, hundreds of prisoners who simply cannot understand why they were sent to Ukraine, sent to Ukraine to die, kill others. The sooner you tell your authorities that the war must be stopped immediately, the more of your people will remain alive," he said, according to an NBC translation.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters

—Matt Clinch

Ukraine minister of health: 198 Ukrainians have died since start of invasion

Ukraine's Minister of Health Oleh Liashko gave an update via Facebook on the current death toll in the country.

He said, according to an NBC News translation, that since the start of the Russian invasion, 198 Ukrainians have died, including three children, with 1,115 wounded, including 33 children.

—Matt Clinch

Photos show damage to high-rise apartment block in Kyiv

The below images from Getty show the Kyiv apartment building damaged by what the Ukrainian government says were Russian missiles.{=null}

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Genya Savilov | Afp | Getty Images

—Matt Clinch

'No Russian troops in the capital,' says Kyiv mayor

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, posted a video on Telegram giving a figure on the overnight casualties in the city.

"The night was difficult, but there are no Russian troops in the capital," he said, according to a NBC translation.

"The enemy is trying to break into the city, in particular, from Hostomel, Zhytomyr. The aggressor was neutralized there. Now, unfortunately, SRGs are operating in Kyiv. As of the 6 a.m. in the morning there are 35 injured people, including 2 children."

—Matt Clinch

Kyiv apartment building damaged

A Kyiv apartment building has been damaged by what the Ukrainian government says were Russian missiles.

Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: "Kyiv, our beautiful, peaceful city, has spent another night under attack by Russian ground forces and missiles. One of them hit an apartment building in Kyiv," according to an NBC translation.

NBC News has not been able to verify the allegation by Kuleba and information about any casualties is still being gathered.

—Matt Clinch

Ukraine President Zelenskyy denies he has called for surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on his Twitter feed early Saturday denying claims that he has called his army to stand down.

"There is a lot of fake information online that I call our army to put down arms and there is evacuation going on," he said, according to an NBC translation.

"I'm here. We won't put down [our] weapon, we'll protect our country because our weapon is our truth and it is our land, our country, our children and we will defend all of it. That's it. That's what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine."

—Matt Clinch