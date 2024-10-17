UK regulator warns of big fines, service suspensions for tech giants ahead of new safety rules

The Online Safety Act includes sweeping new rules that will force large tech firms to do more to combat illegal content online.

LONDON — Technology giants could face "significant" fines if they don't comply with the U.K.'s internet safety regulations, which are set to enter into force in two months' time, the British media regulator Ofcom warned Thursday.

The Online Safety Act includes sweeping new rules that will force large tech firms to do more to combat illegal content online. Over the past six months, Ofcom has consulted on its codes and guidance for illegal harms, pornography age verification and children's safety.

The watchdog said it submitted its advice to the government on which services it would look to subject to additional duties based on certain thresholds. Ofcom has also spoken with tech firms, including some of the largest platforms, about what they will need to do next year.

Ofcom said it's already secured better protections from several online platform companies. That includes the adult content-focused subscription platform OnlyFans, which introduced age verification; free speech-focused video-sharing site BitChute, which improved its content moderation, and live-streaming service Twitch, which introduced measures to prevent children from seeing harmful videos.

Meta and Snapchat have also implemented changes to protect children from grooming, Ofcom said. The regulator added that, while these are positive steps, more changes will be needed wen the Online Safety Act comes into force.

From December this year, Ofcom will publish first edition illegal harms codes and guidance. Tech platforms will then have three months to complete an illegal harms risk assessment.

The watchdog has further milestones to cross as the regulation rolls out in 2025. In January Ofcom said it'll finalize children's access assessment guidance and age assurance guidance for porn sites. Then in Spring, it will consult on additional measures for "second edition" codes and guidance.

Ofcom warned that tech companies face sizable fines if they fail to comply once the rules kick into action. It will have the power to levy fines of as much as 10% of companies' global annual revenues for breaches.

In cases where repeat breaches occur, individual senior managers could even face jail time. In the most serious cases, Ofcom said, the regulator could seek a court order to block access to a service in the U.K. or limit the firm's access to payment providers or advertisers.

"The time for talk is over. From December, tech firms will be legally required to start taking action, meaning 2025 will be a pivotal year in creating a safer life online," Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's chief executive, said in a statement.

"We've already engaged constructively with some platforms and seen positive changes ahead of time, but our expectations are going to be high, and we'll be coming down hard on those who fall short," Dawes added.

Ofcom's update comes after U.K. Technology Minister Peter Kyle submitted a letter to the regulator Wednesday asking for an update on its response to anti-immigration protests and riots that took place across the country earlier this year.

"I would appreciate an update from you on the assessment Ofcom has made about how illegal content, particularly disinformation, spread during the period of disorder; and if there are targeted measures which Ofcom is considering for the next iteration of the illegal harms code of practice in response," Kyle said in the letter, which was posted on social media platform X.