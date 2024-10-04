Ubisoft shares skyrocket 30% after report Tencent, Guillemot family considering buyout

Shares of French video game publisher Ubisoft surged over 30% on Friday after a media report that Tencent and the firm's founding Guillemot family are considering a potential buyout of the company.
Bloomberg News reported Friday that Tencent and the Guillemot family, which are both minority shareholders of Ubisoft, are considering a buyout among other options after the company lost more than half its market value this year.
Shares of Ubisoft were last trading around 30% as of 3:20 p.m. London time.
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.
