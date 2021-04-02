Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

U.S. Treasury Yields Remain Slightly Higher Following Robust March Jobs Report

By Matt Clinch, CNBC

Source: The New York Stock Exchange
  • U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Friday morning, following a better-than-expected March jobs report.
  • The Treasury market will close early due to the Good Friday holiday.

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Friday morning, following a better-than-expected March jobs report.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.688% at 8:32 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.341%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

investing 5 mins ago

Credit Suisse Cuts Dividend on Hit From Hedge Fund Scandal; Investment Bank Head and Chief Risk Officer Step Down

airlines 38 mins ago

Airline Stocks in Asia-Pacific Boosted by Australia-New Zealand Travel Bubble, Rising Optimism

The Treasury market will close early due to the Good Friday holiday.

Job growth in the U.S. surged in March at the fastest pace since August as companies stepped up hiring, the Labor Department reported. Nonfarm payrolls jumped 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected an increase of 675,000, with the unemployment rate at 6%.

On Thursday, investors juggled a handful of economic data as well as the aftermath of President Joe Biden's announcement about a $2 trillion infrastructure bill.

First-time claims for jobless benefits were higher than expected last week, with 719,000 more workers heading to the unemployment line, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The total compared to the 675,000 estimate from Dow Jones and was above last week's downwardly revised 658,000.

Biden unveiled the infrastructure and economic recovery package on Wednesday evening. Biden's plan included spending on transportation, broadband and affordable housing.

—CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Vicky McKeever contributed to this article.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19economic stimulusJerome PowellFederal Reserve Bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us