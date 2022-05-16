U.S. Treasury Yields Ease Lower as Investors Monitor Data, Fed Comments

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 2.9131%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped 1 basis point to 3.0753%.

Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday to start the new trading week as investors looked ahead to fresh economic data and monitored any clues on the path of monetary policy.

Investors will have their eye on retail sales data this week, which could give them insight into how retailers are managing inflation, which remains near 40-year highs.

Before that on Monday, there's a Empire State manufacturing index for May due out at 8:30 a.m. ET and New York Fed President John Williams will speak at the Mortgage Bankers Association Secondary and Capital Markets Conference and Expo at 8:55 a.m. ET.