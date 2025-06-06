Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. payrolls increased 139,000 in May, more than expected; unemployment at 4.2%

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

A United States Postal Service (USPS) booth at a job and resource fair hosted by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with NCWorks in Fletcher, North Carolina, US, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. 
Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Hiring decreased just slightly in May even as consumers and companies braced against tariffs and a potentially slowing economy, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 139,000 for the month, above the muted Dow Jones estimate for 125,000 and the downwardly revised 147,000 that the U.S. economy added in April.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%.

Worker pay grew more than expected, with average hourly earnings up 0.4% during the month and 3.9% from a year ago, compared to respective forecasts for 0.3% and 3.7%.

Nearly half the job growth came from health care, which added 62,000, even higher than its average gain of 44,000 over the past year. Leisure and hospitality contributed 48,000 while social assistance added 16,000.

Money Report

news 42 mins ago

Trump ‘not interested' in call with Musk, White House official says

news 48 mins ago

Musk vs. Trump drama dominated in DC, but Germany's Merz quietly walked away with a win

On the downside, government lost 22,000 jobs as efforts to cull the federal workforce by President Donald Trump and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency began to show an impact.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us