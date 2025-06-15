U.S. National Parks, national monuments and more public lands will be free on Juneteenth—and 5 other days this year

With summer right around the corner, it's time to get outside and enjoy the Great Outdoors.

The US National Parks service will be offering no-cost admission to all of its parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite on Juneteenth as part of its 2025 "Fee Free Days."

Though most National Parks are free to enter, a number of them charge an entrance fee. Acadia National Park, for example, costs between $20 and $35, while Badlands in South Dakota will run you between $15 and $30 for an entrance pass.

On Juneteenth, visitors will be able to enter parks at no cost. They will, however, still be required to pay any fees associated with camping, boat launching, tours and activities in the park.

The National Parks Service recommends that visitors arrive early, since the fee-free days tend to draw crowds. Getting to the parks early can help you avoid the rush.

These are some of the parks that will be free on Thursday, June 19

Mark Brodkin Photography | Moment | Getty Images

Acadia National Park

Arches National Park

Glacier National Park

Grand Canyon National Park

Yosemite National Park

Zion National Park

If you can't make it to a National Park on Thursday, don't worry. There are a few more fee-free days left in 2025.

Depending on the day, areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service will be open to visitors free of charge. Be sure to check the US Department of the Interior website to see which lands will be available each day.

These are the remaining fee-free days this year.

Thursday, June 19 (Juneteenth)

Wednesday, July 16 (Bureau of Land Management's birthday)

Monday, August 4 (Great American Outdoors Day)

Saturday, September 27 (National Public Lands Day)

Sunday, October 12 (National Wildlife Refuge Week)

Tuesday, November 11 (Veterans Day)

