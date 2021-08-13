Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

U.S. Military Base in D.C. on Lockdown After Reports of Gunfire

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Alex Brandon | AP
  • A U.S. military base in Washington, D.C., went on lockdown Friday in response to a potentially armed individual who had been seen on the campus.
  • The person had last been spotted on the south side of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, according to the official Facebook page for the outpost.
  • A spokeswoman for the D.C. police told CNBC that the department received a phone call regarding gunshots being heard at a location east of the base.

A U.S. military base in Washington, D.C., went on lockdown Friday in response to a potentially armed individual who had been seen on the campus.

The person, initially described as a Black male with a medium build "carrying a Gucci Bag," had last been spotted on the south side of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, according to the official Facebook page for the outpost.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department told CNBC that the department had received a phone call at 12:04 p.m. regarding the sound of gunshots being heard at a location east of the base.

No victims have been identified yet, the spokeswoman said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

MPD said they would only verify the person was male. MPD officers are at the base and involved in the search, a spokeswoman told CNBC.

An update from the base's social media account later described the individual as a Black man with a medium build and "dreads that are mid-back in length." The person is wearing blue or green pants and a white tank top, and he may be carrying a bag, according to the Facebook post.

Money Report

Markets 31 mins ago

The Rally in Recovery-Focused Stocks Could Depend on Consumers and the Fed in the Week Ahead

politics 55 mins ago

New York Assembly Will Suspend Andrew Cuomo Impeachment Investigation After Governor Resigns

That update, which came more than an hour after the lockdown order was posted, advised people to "continue to shelter in place."

About 15 minutes beforehand, the Facebook page had alerted people to be on the lookout for two individuals: one a Black male with medium build "with dreads" and "wearing ripped blue jeans," and the other a Black man wearing green pants and a white top who "may be injured."

That was revised to just one person in the most recent update.

"LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN," the base first announced on Facebook at 12:37 p.m. ET.

"If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent. If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT," the post said.

Google Earth viewo of Anacostia-Bolling Air Force Base, DC.
Google Earth
Google Earth viewo of Anacostia-Bolling Air Force Base, DC.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsWhite HouseUS: NewscrimeBreaking News: Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us