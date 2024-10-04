U.S. job creation totaled 254,000 in September, much better than expected

The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in September, pointing to a vital labor market as the unemployment rate edged lower.
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 254,000 for the month, up from a revised 159,000 in August and better than the 150,000 Dow Jones consensus forecast. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, down 0.1 percentage point.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
