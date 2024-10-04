Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. job creation totaled 254,000 in September, much better than expected

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Hiring signs outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Catskill, New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. 
Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in September, pointing to a vital labor market as the unemployment rate edged lower.

Nonfarm payrolls surged by 254,000 for the month, up from a revised 159,000 in August and better than the 150,000 Dow Jones consensus forecast. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, down 0.1 percentage point.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us