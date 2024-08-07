U.S. crude oil rises more than 2% after stock market snaps losing streak

U.S. crude oil has risen to nearly $75 per barrel, after following equity markets lower earlier in the week on recession fears.

Middle East tensions and ongoing OPEC+ production cuts are providing a floor for prices.

U.S. crude oil futures staged a comeback Wednesday after the stock market snapped a three-day losing streak.

Stock futures rose Wednesday morning after the S&P 500 closed 1% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 300 points in the previous session. The two indices booked their worst day since 2022 on Monday as recession fears swept the market.

Here are Wednesday's energy prices:

West Texas Intermediate September contract: $74.81 per barrel, up $1.61, or 2.24%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained about 4.5%.

Brent October contract: $78.12 per barrel, up $1.64, or 2.14%. Year to date, the global benchmark is ahead 1.45%.

RBOB Gasoline September contract: $2.35 per gallon, up 2 cents, or 0.96%. Year to date, gasoline is up 11.7%.

Natural Gas September contract: $2.08 per thousand cubic feet, up 7 cents, or 3.68%. Year to date, gas is down about 17%.

Those recession fears had also put downward pressure on the oil market, but escalating tensions in the Middle East and ongoing production cuts by OPEC+ have provided a floor for prices.

Brent should maintain a floor of $75 per barrel and will find support as the risk of a recession is limited and oil demand is resilient in the West and solid in India, according to a Goldman Sachs note this week.

Israel has been bracing for an expected attack from Iran after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. White House officials told The Washington Post that Iran may be reconsidering a major strike on Israel amid diplomatic pressure and the dispatch of U.S. military assets to the region.