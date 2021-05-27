U.S. Covid Cases Down More Than 50% Since Start of May as the Country Averages 1.7 Million Daily Vaccine Shots

Average daily Covid case counts in the U.S. are at less than half of the level recorded at the start of May, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

Federal data shows the U.S. is reporting an average of 1.7 million daily vaccinations, and nearly 50% of the U.S. population has received one dose or more.

Average daily Covid case counts in the U.S. are at less than half of the level recorded at the start of May, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The country is seeing an average of 23,407 new infections per day over the past week, down from about 49,600 on May 1, a 53% drop.

Federal data shows the U.S. is reporting an average of 1.7 million daily vaccinations, and nearly 50% of the U.S. population has received one dose or more.

U.S. Covid cases

The seven-day average of daily U.S. Covid cases is 23,407 as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins data, down 23% from a week ago and 53% from the start of the month.

Case counts have not been this low since June 2020.

Average daily case counts have fallen by 5% or more in 44 states and the District of Columbia over the past week, a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data shows.

Elsewhere, outbreaks are worsening. India is currently the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, but other countries from Argentina in Latin America to Nepal in Asia have also reported record increases in Covid cases in the last few weeks.

U.S. Covid deaths

The country is reporting an average of 571 daily Covid deaths over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Wednesday's figures include 373 deaths reported for Oklahoma, which the state announced is part of an "ongoing effort to investigate and reconcile backlog of COVID-19 related deaths." In some situations, state health departments will attribute a batch of previously unreported cases or deaths to a single day, even if those may have occurred previously.

While this reporting issue makes the latest trend more difficult to interpret, the pace of daily nationwide Covid deaths has been on the decline for weeks.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

About 1.7 million vaccine shots have been reported administered each day on average over the past week, CDC data shows, down 5% from one week ago.

Daily vaccinations have been on a mostly downward trend since peaking at 3.4 million shots per day in mid-April, though the average has hovered between 1.7 million and 2 million for nearly two weeks.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

Nearly half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine with 40% fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania became the 10th state to report that 70% of its adult population is at least partially vaccinated. The other nine states are Vermont, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island and New Mexico.