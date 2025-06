China-U.S. agree on framework to implement Geneva trade consensus after second day of London talks

The U.S. and China have reached consensus on trade, representatives from both sides said after high-level talks in London, according to an NBC transcript.

The negotiators will now seek approval on the framework from the U.S. and Chinese presidents, before implementing it.

The talks follow a breakthrough trade agreement reached in mid-May that paused new tariffs for 90 days.

"We have reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus and the call between the two presidents," U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

That echoed comments from the Chinese side, shared via a translator.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone late last week, stabilizing what had become a fraught relationship with both countries accusing each other of violating the Geneva agreement. At a meeting in Switzerland in mid-May, the world's two largest economies had agreed to a 90-day reprieve of reciprocal tariffs added in April, and a rollback of certain other measures.

Lutnick said he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will head back to Washington, D.C., to "make sure President Trump approves" the framework. If Xi also approves it, then "we will implement the framework," Lutnick said.

Chinese restrictions on rare earths exports to the U.S. are a "fundamental part" of the latest agreement and the U.S. expects the issue "will be resolved in this framework implementation," Lutnick said.

While Chinese state media had been quick to announce Xi's call with Trump last week, Beijing's official mouthpieces were conspicuously silent more than one hour after Lutnick's comments. The latest state media report from Tuesday night focused on how U.S.-China talks continued following lunchtime local time.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters he was headed back to the U.S. in order to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.