Tyson Foods suspends CFO after second arrest

Tyson Foods has suspended its CFO, John R. Tyson, after he was charged with driving while intoxicated in Arkansas.

Tyson was previously arrested two years ago for falling asleep in the wrong house.

He is the great-grandson of the meat giant's founder, John W. Tyson.

Tyson Foods said on Thursday it has suspended its chief financial officer, John R. Tyson, after he was charged with driving while intoxicated in Arkansas. The company said it has appointed Curt Calaway as its interim CFO.

Tyson, 34, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. on Thursday and released nine hours later, according to Washington County Detention Center. Tyson Foods is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

In 2022, two months after being named CFO of the meat giant, Tyson was arrested after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong house. A week later, he apologized to investors for the incident on the company's earnings call. Tyson plead guilty to the charges.

Tyson is the son of the company's chairman, John H. Tyson, and the great-grandson of founder John W. Tyson. He joined the company in 2019 after working in investment banking, private equity and venture capital. His appointment raised some eyebrows on Wall Street.