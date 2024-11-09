Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘Two-stocks' are better than one? Repacking ‘pair trades'

By Krysta Escobar,CNBC

Tesla and Ford logos.
Lucy Nicholson | Lucas Jackson | Reuters

The exchange-traded fund industry is trying to make pair-trade strategies more accessible to everyday investors.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Tidal Financial Group's Michael Venuto filed last month for eight two-stock ETFs: going long one stock and short the other.

"They should come out probably in about two or three months," Venuto, the firm's chief investment officer and co-founder, said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" this week.

These new ETFs aim to simplify long-short trades by bundling both positions into one product and eliminating the need for separate trades, according to the Tidal Financial website.

VettaFi's Todd Rosenbluth noted the convenience these ETFs bring to investors.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

This couple bought a Disney cabin built in 1998 for $53,375 and are making it their tiny home—take a look inside

news 2 hours ago

3 high-paying roles in industries that keep adding jobs: ‘You wouldn't think' they'd pay 6 figures, says expert

"Instead of having to short something yourself, the ETF is going to do that for you. And so, there's a convenience factor that's out there," the firm's head of research said on CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This streamlined approach could attract investors looking for ease of access in balancing market positions.

Rosenbluth also pointed out the potential popularity of these ETFs.

"I think the ETF adoption is going to continue, even if we have some of these niche-oriented products sitting side by side with Vanguard 500 in a portfolio," Rosenbluth said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us