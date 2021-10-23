Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey Says ‘Hyperinflation' Will Happen Soon in the U.S. and the World

Twitter co-founder and crypto advocate Jack Dorsey weighed in Friday on escalating inflation in the U.S., saying things are going to get considerably worse.

"It will happen in the US soon, and so the world," he tweeted.

"Hyperinflation is going to change everything," Dorsey tweeted Friday night. "It's happening."

The tweet comes with consumer price inflation running near a 30-year high in the U.S. and growing concern that the problem could be worse that policymakers have anticipated.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation pressures "are likely to last longer than previously expected," noting that they could run "well into next year." The central bank leader added that he expects the Fed soon to begin pulling back on the extraordinary measures it has provided to help the economy that critics say have stoked the inflation run.

In addition to overseeing a social media platform that has 206 million active daily users, Dorsey is a strong bitcoin advocate. He has said that Square, the debit and credit card processing platform that Dorsey co-founded, is looking at getting into mining the cryptocurrency. Square also owns some bitcoin and facilitates trading in it.

Responding to user comments, Dorsey added Friday that he sees the inflation problem escalating around the globe. Dorsey is currently both the CEO of Twitter and Square.

It's one thing to call for faster inflation, but it may be surprising to some that Dorsey used the word hyperinflation, a condition of rapidly rising prices that can ruin currencies and bring down whole economies.

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones and others have called for a period of rising inflation. Jones told CNBC earlier in the week that he owns some bitcoin and sees it as a good inflation hedge.

"Clearly, there's a place for crypto. Clearly, it's winning the race against gold at the moment," Jones said Wednesday.

But most of the major investors have not gone so far as to call for hyperinflation like Dorsey.