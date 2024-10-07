Tuesday's big stock stories What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks slid on Monday, and what's on the radar for the next session.

PepsiCo

The soda-and-snack giant reports Tuesday before the bell.

Shares are up 1.7% in three months.

Pepsi is 8.8% from the 52-week high hit in May.

It's not a cola-to-cola comparison, but Coca-Cola is up 8% in three months. It's 6% from the September high.

Boeing

The airline maker reports September orders and deliveries on Tuesday at 11 a.m., Eastern time.

Boeing is down 1% in a month, and it's down 15.6% in three months.

The stock is 42% from the December high.

The insurance stocks

After many of these names had record runs, insurance stocks fell Monday ahead of another major hurricane approaching Florida. This time it's a Category 5 monster called Milton.

Travelers fell 4.3% Monday. It is 7% from the high three weeks ago.

Progressive fell 3.85%. It is 5.75% from the mid-September high.

W.R. Berkley lost 3.47% Monday. It is 8% from the September high.

Hartford lost 3%. The stock is 4% from the high hit last week.

Hanover Insurance dropped 2.8% Monday. The stock is 4% from the Sept. 19 high.

The bonds

Super Micro's super jump

The stock was up nearly 16% on Monday as Super Micro Computer said sales are still going strong.

It remains 61% from the 52-week high hit back in March.

The stock closed at $47.74. The all-time high is $122.90.

Amazon and Apple

Both giants were hit with analyst downgrades on Monday.

Wells Fargo took down its rating on Amazon to equal weight from overweight. Jefferies dropped Apple to hold from buy.

Both stocks lost about $5 a share Monday. That's a 3% decline for Amazon, and a 2.25% decline for Apple.

Amazon is now 10% from the July high.

Apple is 6.5% from the July high.

Nuclear