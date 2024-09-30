Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks capped a winning September and what's on the radar for the next session.

The port strike

It's very possible port workers in the Gulf and East Coasts will go on strike.

CNBC TV's Frank Holland and Lori Ann LaRocco have been covering the development and will continue on Tuesday morning. LaRocco's analysis is also CNBC.com's most-read story of the day.

She is reporting that shipping company Maersk is one of the stocks to watch closely: If there's a work stoppage, it could mean the company will charge higher rates. The stock rose more than 3% on Monday. It is up about 13% in the last month. The stock is 19.5% from the 52-week high hit back in January.

Zim is the biggest shipping gainer in the last month. The stock is up 40% in a month, bolstered by better-than-expected quarterly numbers this summer. The company also declared a dividend.

Star Bulk Carriers is up roughly 11% in a month.

Golden Ocean is up about 9% in a month.

Euroseas is up nearly 8% in a month.

Bring on Q4

We are keeping track of Wall Street's top picks by the year and quarter.

Of the stocks labeled by analysts as a "top pick," D.R. Horton was tops in the third quarter, up about 35%. Wells Fargo made the pick in late August. It is also on UBS' list.

Toll Brothers was second, up around 34% in the quarter. This was another Wells Fargo call.

DoorDash is third, up 31% in the period. This is a Bernstein pick.

Fortinet was up 28% in Q3. Bank of America is behind this one.

Howmet Aerospace was up 29% in the period. This is also a call from Bank of America.

On the other end of the spectrum, Snap is down 35% in the third quarter.

Pinterest is down about 27% in the period.

CrowdStrike down 27%. This is admittedly unscientific, but I follow, track and list the calls as closely as I can.

Hungry for earnings

Lamb Weston reports before the bell. Shares of the potato processing company are down 23% in the past three months. The stock is 42% from the January high.

McCormick, the spice guys, report Tuesday before the bell. McCormick is up 16% in the past three months. The stock hit a high two weeks ago and has dropped 3.5% since then.

Cal-Maine Foods, the egg producer, is up 22% in three months. The stock is just off the 52-week high last week.

Nike

Nike reports Tuesday after the bell. CNBC TV's Sara Eisen will have the numbers and catch analysis all afternoon.

The stock is up about 17% over the past three months.

However, it is 29% below the 52-week high hit in December.

The new CEO Elliott Hill is set to take over in two weeks.

September and Q3 auto sales

CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will watch the numbers as the come in.

General Motors dropped 3.5% Monday. It is down about 10% in a month, and stands 11.4% from the July high.

Stellantis took a big hit Monday after warning of lower-than-expected sales across the globe. The stock fell more than 12% during the session. It is down 16% in a month, and it's 55% from the March high.

Toyota dropped 2.3% on Monday. The stock is 30% from the March high, and shares are down 6% in a month

Honda fell 1.5% on Monday. It is down nearly 4% in a month and 16% from the March high.

