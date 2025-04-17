TSMC denies it's talking to Intel about chipmaking joint venture

"TSMC is not engaged in any discussion with other companies regarding any joint venture, technology licensing or technology," CEO C.C. Wei said, dispelling rumors about a collaboration with Intel.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company denied reports that the semiconductor giant was in active discussions with Intel regarding a chipmaking joint venture.

"TSMC is not engaged in any discussion with other companies regarding any joint venture, technology licensing or technology," CEO C.C. Wei said on the company's first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, dispelling rumors about a collaboration with Intel.

Intel and TSMC were said to have been looking to form a JV as recently as this month. On April 3, The Information reported that the two firms discussed a preliminary agreement to form a tie-up to operate Intel's chip factories with TSMC owning a 21% stake.

Intel was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Wei's comments on Thursday. The company previously said it doesn't comment on rumors, when asked by CNBC about the reported discussions.

Once the dominant chipmaker in the U.S., Intel has faced numerous challenges in recent years, losing ground to players like Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm and Apple. Last year, Intel suffered its worst ever performance as a public company, with shares shedding 61% of their value.

TSMC's denial of tie-up talks with Intel comes as President Donald Trump is pushing to address global trade imbalances and reshore manufacturing in the U.S. through tariffs. The Department of Commerce recently kicked off an investigation into semiconductor imports — a move that could result in new tariffs for the chip industry.

TSMC reported a profit beat for the first quarter thanks to a continued surge in demand for AI chips. However, the company contends with potential headwinds from Trump's tariffs — which target Taiwan — and stricter export controls on TSMC clients Nvidia and AMD.

- CNBC's Dylan Butts contributed to this report