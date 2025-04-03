Money Report

Trump's tariffs rock markets, raising concern of a global trade war: Live updates

By Dan Mangan, CNBC, Kevin Breuninger, CNBC and Christina Wilkie, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a document as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

This is CNBC's live coverage of President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs targeting dozens of U.S. trade partners.

What you need to know

  • President Donald Trump signed an aggressive and far-reaching "reciprocal tariff" policy at the White House.
  • Trump said his plan will set a 10% baseline tariff across the board.
  • The plan imposes steep tariff rates on many countries, including 34% on China, 20% on the European Union, 46% on Vietnam and 32% on Taiwan.
  • Economists and U.S. trade partners are raising questions about how the White House calculated the tariff rates it claimed other countries "charge" the United States.
  • Stocks were poised to open down sharply Thursday morning.

CNBC's reporters are covering the tariffs and their impact, live all day on air and online from our bureaus in Washington; London; Singapore; San Francisco; and Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Trump declares victory with new tariffs: 'THE PATIENT LIVED'

Trump quickly declared his "reciprocal" tariff rollout a success.

"THE OPERATION IS OVER!" Trump wrote in an all-caps Truth Social post.

"THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING. THE PROGNOSIS IS THAT THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The new tariffs have not yet taken effect.

Kevin Breuninger

What investors need to know about Trump’s 25% auto tariffs

New vehicles are parked on the pier at the Mercedes Benz Vehicle Preparation Center (VPC) in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 31, 2025. 
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images
New vehicles are parked on the pier at the Mercedes Benz Vehicle Preparation Center (VPC) in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 31, 2025. 

Trump's 25% auto tariffs are in effect, but the impacts of the new levies could take years to unfold.

The tariffs are on any vehicles imported into the U.S., but even if final assembly takes place domestically, autos are made up of thousands of parts that are sourced from all around the world.

That means the industry is watching and waiting to see what happens with potential upcoming tariffs on auto parts.

In the near term, auto industry investors should expect continued volatility in automaker and supplier stocks, according to Wall Street analysts.

Read more about how the auto tariffs will affect individual vehicles and automakers here.

— Michele Luhn

Read CNBC's earlier coverage of Trump's tariff plan

Read Wednesday's coverage of President Donald Trump revealing his historic tariff plan.

