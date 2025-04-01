Trump's tariffs are expected to raise consumer prices, but a key question remains: By how much?

The U.S. government is set to increase tariff rates on several categories of imported products. Some economists tracking these trade proposals say the higher tariff rates could lead to higher consumer prices.

One model constructed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston suggests that in an "extreme" scenario, heightened taxes on U.S. imports could result in a 1.4 percentage point to 2.2 percentage point increase to core inflation. This scenario assumes 60% tariff rates on Chinese imports and 10% tariff rates on imports from all other countries.

The researchers note that many other tariff proposals have surfaced since they published their findings in February 2025.

Price increases could come across many categories, including new housing and automobiles, alongside consumer services such as nursing, public transportation and finance.

"People might think, 'Oh, tariffs can only affect the goods that I buy. It can't affect the services,'" said Hillary Stein, an economist at the Boston Fed. "Those hospitals are buying inputs that might be, for example, ... medical equipment that comes from abroad."

White House economists say tariffs will not meaningfully contribute to inflation. In a statement to CNBC, Stephen Miran, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said that "as the world's largest source of consumer demand, the U.S. holds all the leverage, which means foreign suppliers will have to eat the economic burden or 'incidence' of the tariffs."

Assessing the impact of the administration's full economic agenda has been a challenge for central bank leaders. The Federal Open Market Committee decided to leave its target for the federal funds rate unchanged at the meeting in March.

The Fed targets its overnight borrowing rate at between 4.25% and 4.5%, with the effective federal funds rate at 4.33% on March 31, according to the New York Fed. The core personal consumption expenditures price index inflation rate rose to 2.8% in February, according to the Commerce Department. Forecasts of U.S. gross domestic product suggest that the economy will continue to grow at a 1.7% rate in 2025, albeit at a slower pace than what was forecast in January.

Consumers in the U.S. and businesses around the world are bracing for impact.



"There is a reason why companies went outside of the U.S.," said Gregor Hirt, chief investment officer at Allianz Global Investors. "Most of the time it was because it was cheaper and more productive."

