Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump will ‘buckle under pressure' if Europe bands together over tariffs, German economy minister says

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 24: Robert Habeck, chancellor candidate of the German Greens Party, speaks to the media the day after German parliamentary elections on February 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The Greens came in fourth place with 11.6% of the vote, down 2.9% from the previous election. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • "That is what I see, that Donald Trump will buckle under pressure, that he corrects his announcements under pressure," German economy minister Robert Habeck said Thursday.
  • Elsewhere, outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he believed the latest tariff decisions by Trump were "fundamentally wrong," according to a CNBC translation.
  • On Wednesday, Trump imposed 20% levies on the European Union, including on the bloc's foremost economy Germany.

U.S. President Donald Trump will "buckle under pressure" and alter his tariff policies if Europe bands together, acting German economy minister Robert Habeck said Thursday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"That is what I see, that Donald Trump will buckle under pressure, that he corrects his announcements under pressure, but the logical consequence is that he then also needs to feel the pressure," he said during a press conference, according to a CNBC translation.

"And this pressure now needs to be unfolded, from Germany, from Europe in the alliance with other countries, and then we will see who is the stronger one in this arm wrestle," Habeck said.

Allowing Trump to persist or trying to appease him would not be a successful strategy under any circumstances, he added, noting that the response should be a "day of determination."

Strategically, the aim should be to avoid tariffs and a trade war, but the question was how to get there, the economy minister said.

Elsewhere, outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he believed the latest tariff decisions by Trump were "fundamentally wrong," according to a CNBC translation.

Money Report

news 40 mins ago

Treasury yields slide as Trump's tariffs raise concerns of a trade war

news 56 mins ago

European defense giants eye Starlink alternative within months

The measures are an attack on the global trade order and the "poorly thought through decisions" will result in suffering for the global economy, Scholz said. The U.S. administration is on a path that will only lead to losers, he added.

On Wednesday, Trump imposed 20% levies on the European Union, including on the bloc's foremost economy Germany, as he signed a sweeping and aggressive "reciprocal tariff" policy.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Germany is widely regarded as one of the countries likely to be most impacted by Trump's tariffs, given its heavy economic reliance on trade.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us