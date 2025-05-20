Money Report

Trump warns House Republicans, ‘Don't f— around with Medicaid'

By Emily Wilkins, CNBC and Dan Mangan, CNBC

President Donald Trump arrives with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) for a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump warned House Republicans, "Don't f--- around with Medicaid," as he pressed them to pass a major tax bill, a source told CNBC.
  • Trump's blunt message came during a visit to Capitol Hill.
  • Movement on the bill has been hampered by a small number of Trump's fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned House Republicans, "Don't f--- around with Medicaid," as he pressed them during a closed-door meeting to pass a major tax bill, a source told CNBC.

Movement on the tax bill has been hampered by a small number of Trump's fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives, including a group that wants cuts to the massive Medicaid health-care coverage program, which covers primarily low-income people.

Medicaid, which is jointly financed by the federal government and individual states, and the smaller Children's Health Insurance Program, cover nearly 80 million Americans.

Other lawmakers who have been stumbling blocks to passing the bill include Republicans from New York and California who want increases in the deduction for state and local taxes, and others who want cuts to the federal deficit from the bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hopes to pass the bill before the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

