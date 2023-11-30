Trump slams JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon for praising Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Jamie Dimon as an "overrated Globalist" after the JPMorgan CEO praised rival Republican Nikki Haley.

Dimon has publicly urged business leaders to help Haley's presidential campaign.

Haley has recently gained steam in the polls, putting pressure on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second-place position.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday ripped Jamie Dimon as an "overrated Globalist" after the JPMorgan Chase CEO praised rival Republican Nikki Haley and urged business leaders to help her presidential bid.

Dimon "is quietly pushing another non-MAGA person, Nikki Haley, for President," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Haley served in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"I've never been a big Jamie Dimon fan, but had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House," wrote Trump, the current frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

"I guess I don't have to live with him anymore, and that's a really good thing!" he added.

JPMorgan declined to comment on Trump's post.

Dimon lauded Haley the during Wednesday's New York Times DealBook conference in New York.

"Even if you're a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley, too," the CEO told the crowd, which included several business leaders. "Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump."

When asked what he thought about the two frontrunners from each major party, Trump and President Joe Biden, Dimon let out an exasperated "Oh God."

Haley, one of the first Republicans to follow Trump into the primary race, has recently gained steam in the polls, putting pressure on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second-place position.

On Tuesday, Haley clinched the coveted endorsement of Americans for Prosperity Action, the political network back by the conservative billionaire Charles Koch.

Haley's campaign on Thursday morning launched its first ad of the primary, urging Americans to "to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past."

The ad echoes Haley's recent remark that "chaos follows" Trump.

