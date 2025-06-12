Money Report

Trump says U.S. will have ‘golden share' in U.S. Steel after Nippon deal

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North American Flat-Rolled Segment Senior Vice President and Chief Manufacturing Officer Scott Buckiso, Plant manager of Irvin and Fairless Plant Donald German and Mon Valley Works United Steel Corporation Vice President Kurt Barshick, as he visits U.S. Steel Corporation–Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. will have a "golden share" in U.S. Steel after its deal with Japan's Nippon Steel.

"We have a golden share, which I control, or the president controls," Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House. "Now I'm a little concerned, whoever the president might be, but that gives you total control. It's 51% ownership by Americans."

Investors and union members have been left in the dark for weeks now on when Nippon's deal with U.S. Steel will close and what structure it will take.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

