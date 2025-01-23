Money Report

Trump says he'll ask Saudi Arabia to 'round out' investment pledge in U.S. to $1 trillion

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

US President Donald Trump (L) speaks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May smile during a family photo session at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIM KYUNG-HOON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kim Kyung-hoon | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted Saudi Arabia's pledge to invest $600 billion in America in the next four years, while suggesting the figure should actually be higher.

"It's also reported today in the papers that Saudi Arabia will be investing at least $600 billion in America," Trump told an audience at Davos via video call, while mentioning major announcements of investment plans by foreign companies into the country.

"But I'll be asking the Crown Prince, who's a fantastic guy, to round it out to around 1 trillion. I think they'll do that, because we've been very good to them," he said, referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

