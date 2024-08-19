Trump says he would offer Tesla CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet slot, but might end EV tax credit

Donald Trump said he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a role in his administration if he defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

Trump, who is the Republican nominee, said he would consider eliminating a $7,500 tax credit for certain new electric vehicles.

Tesla sells EVs.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet position or an advisory role in his administration if he wins a second term in the White House.

Trump told Reuters in an interview that he would tap Musk for such a position "if he would do it."

But the Republican nominee also said he would consider getting rid of a $7,500 tax credit for certain new electric vehicles. That could affect business for Tesla, which sells EVs.

"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told Reuters after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania.

Musk endorsed Trump in July, shortly after the former president narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

Trump is set to face Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in November's election.