Trump posts $91.6 million bond as he appeals E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict

Former President Donald Trump appealed the civil defamation verdict awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump filed a $91.6 million bond as he asked a federal judge to pause his monetary judgment from taking effect.

The appeal came just days before Trump faced a deadline to pay the $83.3 million penalty a jury had ordered him to give Carroll for defaming her.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday appealed a civil defamation verdict in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll, and posted a $91.6 million bond as he asked to avoid having to pay damages he owes her as he pursues that appeal.

The appeal came days before Trump faced a deadline to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll for defaming her when he first denied her allegation that he had raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

The $91.6 million bond he posted is meant to secure that damage award in the event his appeal fails. Trump would get the money from the bond back if he wins his appeal.

Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday denied a request by Trump to delay paying Carroll.

The bond is provided by Federal Insurance Company, a firm based in Chesapeake, Virginia, that is authorized to do business in New York, according to a copy of the document Trump signed.

