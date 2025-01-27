Trump plans executive orders on military related to DEI, transgender troops and vaccines

President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders related to U.S. military policies on Covid-19 vaccines, transgender service members and DEI measures.

Trump is also set to direct the U.S. to build its own version of Israel's missile defense system, known as the "Iron Dome."

One of the orders would reverse President Joe Biden's executive action that prohibits military discharges on the basis of gender identity.

President Donald Trump is expected Monday to sign multiple executive orders aimed at reversing Biden-era military policies on Covid-19 vaccination; transgender service members; and DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion measures.

Trump is also set to direct the U.S. to build its own version of Israel's "Iron Dome" missile defense system, according to NBC News, which cited White House fact sheets and summaries of the orders.

The orders are the latest in a flurry of executive actions by Trump, who has pushed major changes across the federal government in his first week back in the White House.

The actions expected Monday include an order to reinstate people who were discharged from the military during the Covid-19 pandemic for refusing to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Discharged service members who seek to be reinstated also will receive full back pay and benefits, NBC reported.

Another order seeks to "prioritize readiness and lethality" in the military by undoing Biden-era gender inclusivity efforts.

The order would revoke former President Joe Biden's 2021 order prohibiting military discharges based on gender identity and bar "the use of invented and identification-based pronouns" in the Defense Department.

Trump's expected order "also prohibits males from using or sharing sleeping, changing, or bathing facilities designated for females," the documents say.

The president is also set to sign an order ending all diversity, equity and inclusion practices in the Defense and Homeland Security departments.

The order will direct the Pentagon to review all internal instances of "race or sex-based discrimination" stemming from DEI initiatives.

It directs the secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security to review the curricula of U.S. service academies "to ensure these institutions eliminate radical DEI and gender ideologies," according to the White House documents seen by NBC.