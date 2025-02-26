Trump plan to freeze funding stymies Biden-era energy rebates for consumers

Some states like Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and Rhode Island have delayed phases of their Home energy Rebate programs for consumers who make their homes more energy efficient.

They cited a White House freeze on federal funding that conflicts with President Donald Trump's agenda.

The rebate programs, created by the Inflation Reduction Act, aim to defray consumer costs for retrofits and utility bills while reducing planet-warming carbon emissions.

Some states have stopped disbursing funds to consumers via Biden-era rebate programs tied to home energy efficiency, due to a Trump administration freeze on federal funding enacted in January.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, had earmarked $8.8 billion of federal funds for consumers through two home energy rebate programs, to be administered by states, territories and the District of Columbia.

Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and Rhode Island — which are in various phases of rollout — have paused or delayed their fledgling programs, citing Trump administration policy.

The White House on Jan. 27 put a freeze on the disbursement of federal funds that conflict with President Trump's agenda — including initiatives related to green energy and climate change — as a reason for halting the disbursement of rebate funds to consumers.

That fate of that freeze is still up in the air. A federal judge issued an order Tuesday that continued to block the policy, for example. However, it appears agencies had been withholding funding in some cases in defiance of earlier court rulings, according to ProPublica reporting.

In any event, the freeze — or the threat of it — appears to be impacting state rebate programs.

"Coloradans who would receive the Home Energy Rebate savings are still locked out by the Trump administration in the dead of winter," Ari Rosenblum, a spokesperson for the Colorado Energy Office, said in an e-mailed statement.

The U.S. Department of Energy and the White House didn't return a request for comment from CNBC on the funding freeze.

In some states, rebates are 'currently unavailable'

Consumers are eligible for up to $8,000 of Home Efficiency Rebates and up to $14,000 of Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates, per federal law.

The rebates defray the cost of retrofitting homes and upgrading appliances to be more energy efficient. Such tweaks aim to cut consumers' utility bills while also reducing planet-warming carbon emissions.

California, the District of Columbia, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin had also launched phases of their rebate programs in recent months, according to data on an archived federal website.

All states and territories (except for South Dakota) had applied for the federal rebate funding and the U.S. Department of Energy had approved funding for each of them.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency said its Home Energy Rebates programs would be paused until federal funds are freed up.

"Due to the current federal Executive Orders, memorandums from the White House Office of Management and Budget, and communications from the U.S. Department of Energy, funding for all Efficiency Arizona programs is currently unavailable," it said in an announcement Friday.

Rhode Island paused new applications as of Jan. 27 due to "current uncertainty" with Inflation Reduction Act funding and executive orders, according to its Office of Energy Resources.

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority launched a pilot program for the rebates in fall 2024. That program is ongoing, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

However, the timeline for a full program launch initially planned for 2025 "is delayed until we receive more information from the U.S. Department of Energy," the Georgia spokesperson explained in an e-mail.

However, not all states have pressed the pause button: It appears Maine is still moving forward, for example.

"The program remains open to those who are eligible," Afton Vigue, a spokesperson for the Maine Governor's Energy Office, said in an e-mail.

The status of rebates in the eight other states and districts to have launched their programs is unclear. Their respective energy departments or governor's offices didn't return requests for comment.

'Signs of an interest'

While the Trump administration on Jan. 29 rescinded its memo ordering a freeze on federal grants and loans — two days after its initial release — the White House said the freeze nonetheless remained in full force.

Democratic attorneys general in 22 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming the freeze is unlawful. The White House has claimed it is necessary to ensure spending aligns with Trump's presidential agenda.

David Terry, president of the National Association of State Energy Officials, said he is optimistic the rebate funding will be released to states soon.

"For these two particular programs, I do not think [the freeze] will stymie the programs," Terry said. "I see signs of an interest in moving them forward and working with the states to implement them."