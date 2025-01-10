Money Report

Trump Organization to limit president-elect's involvement under new ethics plan

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks after a meeting with Republicans in Congress at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S. Jan. 8, 2025. 
Jeenah Moon | Reuters
  • The Trump Organization unveiled a new ethics plan that it says will limit President-elect Donald Trump's involvement in management decisions and other aspects of the business while he is in the White House.

The Trump Organization on Friday unveiled a new ethics plan that it says will limit President-elect Donald Trump's involvement in management decisions and other aspects of the business while he is in the White House.

Trump will also have "limited access" to the company's financial information, receiving only "general business updates," according to a five-page white paper on the ethics plan shared with CNBC.

And the incoming president's investments "will be independently managed by outside financial institutions," which will not accept his input about specific holdings or transactions, the company said.

The company also announced it had appointed attorney William Burck as its new outside ethics advisor.

"The Trump Organization is dedicated to not just meeting but vastly exceeding its legal and ethical obligations during my father's Presidency," said Eric Trump, The Trump Organization's executive vice president, in a separate press release.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the Trump Organization's new policies.

