Trump Org sells ‘Trump 2028' hat and t-shirt, fueling third White House term bid speculation

The online store for the Trump Organization on Thursday began selling online a red hat and t-shirt with the message "Trump 2028."

The hat fuels speculation that President Donald Trump will seek a third term in the White House, despite a constitutional bar on doing so.

Former White House advisor Steven Bannon recently said, "President Trump is going to run for a third term" and be reelected.

The White House referred CNBC to the Trump Organization when asked about the apparel.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News, "But it's a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!"



The hat costs $50, and a red shirt bearing the "Trump 2028" logo and "Rewrite the Rules" underneath it is selling for $36.

Trump has repeatedly teased the idea that he would run for a third term as president. This would require amending the U.S. Constitution.

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution states in part, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." Trump was elected in 2016 and then again November 2024.

In late March, Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking reelection in 2028.

"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump told NBC News then. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration."

Asked by NBC if he wanted a third term, Trump said, "I like working."

"I'm not joking," Trump said. "But I'm not — it is far too early to think about it."

"There are methods which you could do it," the president said, referring to serving another term.

"I suspect I won't be running again, unless you say, 'He's so good we've got to figure something else out,'" Trump reportedly told Republicans during a private meeting after his recent electoral victory over Democratic former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last May, while speaking to members of the National Rifle Association, Trump said, ″I don't know, are we going to be considered three-term or two-term? Are we three-term or two-term if we win?″⁣

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon said last week on "Real Time with Bill Maher" that "President Trump is going to run for a third term, and President Trump is going to be elected again.

"On the afternoon of Jan. 20th of 2029, he's going to be President of the United States," Bannon predicted.

Bannon also said, "We have a team" of people looking to enable a third term for Trump.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tennessee, in early January introduced a House resolution to amend the Constitution to allow Trump and any other future president to be elected to a third term.

Ogles' resolution is tailored specifically to permit Trump to serve a third term, but not to allow the three living former presidents to serve third terms.

″No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms," the amendment states.

Unlike Trump, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all served two consecutive terms. Former President Joe Biden served one term.